TCL Goes Big With 98-inch TV 2:18 Watch Now

TCL Goes Big With 98-inch TV

Jan 6, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey guys, this is one big tv, actually two really big TVs, 98 inch qm, eight series from tcl, brand new for 2023. This is their flagship model. Before you ask, yes, it is available in smaller sizes, 85, 75, and 65. But you know, let's talk about this. 98 inch. They're saying 2300 local dimming zones, mini L e d technology, peak picture quality, 2000 NIS of brightness. All those are really flagship [00:00:30] specs, but this is tcl. They haven't announced pricing yet. I do expect it to be maybe a little bit affordable. So the QM eight, like all the new high-end Q series TCL TVs does have Google TV built in, not Roku TV found on some of their other models released previously. We really like Roku a little bit better than Google, but again, if you're in this price range, you can probably afford to slap a $50 Roku on the back of it. Take care of that problem. This is TV has Q L E V technology for improved color. Let's talk about the step down models now. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] So now we're looking at tcl L'S Q seven series. This is the step down model. It's not mini l e d and it doesn't have that 98 inch size. It's 85, 75, 65, and 55. It does have full array, local dimming. However, my favorite picture enhancing technology. So I do expect great brightness, very good black levels. It's also 120 Hertz panel TCL this year has a new gaming feature where they're able to claim 240 hertz for smoother gaming. Can't wait to try that out. They say they cut vertical resolution in half to [00:01:30] get to that. So I'll play a rent a few games, see how it works. Let's move on to the Q six and finally behind me is the Q six is the 75 inch size. This guy goes in 65, 55 and 50 inch sizes. TCLs still doing full array local dimming on this tv, but it's only a 60 hertz panel, so it's not gonna have quite as good a gaming chops, but it does have that game accelerator. So maybe it'll look really smooth. We'll see when we test it. So that's a quick look at tcl L'S Q series for 2023. [00:02:00] It's probably gonna ship around spring prices to be announced later, but with TCL we do expect it to be relatively affordable. I'm at CS 2023. If you like what you saw, check out CNET and be sure to like and subscribe.