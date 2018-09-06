Your video, "TCL 5-Series TV is more about style and smarts than picture"
[MUSIC] This is the TCL 5 series, the company's second most expensive Roku TV for 2018. But don't worry, it's still pretty cheep at less than 5,000 bucks for the 55 incher you see here. It also comes in 43, 49, and 65 inch sizes. A few things separate the 5 series from TCL's cheaper Roku TVs, but the most important is styling. This set is pretty sleek, especially for a TCL with a thin metal frame around the picture and a very narrow profile when seen from the side. The back is metal, too. And even the little stand legs look nice. The TV also comes with the enhanced version of the standard super simple Roker TV remove. It works via Wi-Fi, so you don't need to aim it at the TV, and you can perform keyword searches via voice by pressing the remote's mic button. Roku is our favorite TV operating system, cuz it's centered on streaming and makes things really easy, with big tiles you can customize with any of the thousands of available streaming apps. The TV supports 4K and HTR streaming, including Dolby Vision from NetFlix, Voodoo, and other providers too. Image quality but not as impressive as some of the TVs at it's price level. The 5 Series lacks the local dimming found on the step-up 6 Series, but it can't deliver the inky blacks or punch in HDR highlights. Yes, this is an HDR TV, but with a lot of stuff I watched it was tough to tell the difference. The 5 Series is a solid choice if you want a Roku TV that looks better than the rest. But if you want a better picture, step up to the 6 series. [MUSIC]

