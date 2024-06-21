TCL 115-inch TV Unboxing: OMG This Thing is Huge

TVs
Hey guys, we're here at CNET lab with the biggest TV box I've ever seen. It took three guys to get this off the truck. There was a huge pallet we barely fitted in the freight elevator. Finally got it upstairs here to the lab. This thing is massive. It weighs more than £220. That's just the TV itself. The box, I measured about 9.5 ft wide, 5.5 ft tall inside this box is 100 and 15 inch television that costs about 20 grand from PC L biggest mass market TV. I've ever seen. Definitely the biggest I on box. So let's check it out. Yes, of course. 30. The, you're ok. We're almost clear. Are we clear? So we, we just get all these kind of tie and toss them straight to you. I got the back. It's not falling. Yeah. All right. Really? Yep. Yep. There we go. We're good. All right. Slow. All my focus with the, are we ready? So that's it? 100 and 15 inch TV. Unboxed took three of us about a half an hour. But sure, a lot of fun. Let's make Sure it works. Love at first sight. Ladies and gentlemen, love at first sight. It's so vivid, like it's so damn clear. That's seriously so big. Oh my gosh. There's no more room for any of the furniture. I don't wanna smudge it, but I wanna see, I wanna hug it, but I also wanna test my wingspan. That's nuts. I'm so used to getting like just a little thumbnail and now the thumbnail is the size of a Macbook monitor. Hi, Sean. And the 2024 IP.

