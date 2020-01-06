TCL 10 Pro is a gorgeous Galaxy S10 clone for $500
Transcript
[MUSIC]
5G phones are expensive phones with curved screens are expensive.
Either one of these is expensive.
In fact, they will both cost under $500 when they launched in 2020.
I'm at CES and we're going to take a look at the TCL.
10 5G and the TCL 10 Pro.
Let's start with the TCL 10 5G.
Now this phone is a big deal because it is going to be under $500.
And 5G phones so far are really pricey.
We still haven't gotten to that place where there are mid range 5G phones, that might be okay because we also haven't gotten to a place where there are plentiful 5G networks all over the world So the two are really going to be maturing hand in hand.
So the stronger the 5G networks are, the more pervasive they are, t more opportunity there is to bring people on board, so the more demand there will be for cheaper 5G phones.
This phone will definitely fit that demand.
Now you're forgiven if you don't recognize TCL as a brand for phones especially as TCL is known best for making good quality And affordable TVs, and they want to approach the phone industry in the same way.
So you're gonna see a lot of affordable devices from them.
We know a few things about this device but TCL hasn't given us a ton of the specs.
They're going to hold off for MW.
See Mobile World Congress To really dive into those.
But we do know that there is a large screen here with a front facing camera.
That is a punch hole design over here on the left.
It does have a headphone jack.
So if you love your wired headphones you'll be happy.
There's also a USBC charger port on the back We've got a generosity of cameras there are four of them and two flashes.
The back of the phone says that it is a 64 megapixel main camera so you can expect that as well as a macro lens and an ultra wide fingerprint reader on the back as well.
Now I noticed immediately that this is sort of the fingerprint magnet, and it feels like it's a plastic backing.
It could be glass, but for only about $500 I think that is a trade off that is well worth it.
When I hold the phone in the light in a certain way, there's this kind of cool iridescent diamond cut pattern.
It's completely flat, it's just sort of something that you see this trick of the light.
I think that's pretty nice.
Compared to a lot of the edge to edge displays that we're seeing, the bezel here feels a little bit thick, but it does give you hand hold and a grip.
And you'll be less likely to touch the phone with your palm as your holding and using the device.
So that's the foldable 5G device, but the one I'm really excited about is the TCL 10 Pro.
I mean, immediately seeing them side by side, it's like night and day.
You've got this sort of plasticky looking thing, and then you've got this really polished phone and This phone is also going to cost you only about $500, it will be 4G instead of 5G.
But looking at it, the screen just totally pops.
And in fact, it kind of looks like a Galaxy S11 clone.
From the front, that's kind of what it is.
You've got these dual curved screens here.
It's AMOLED display, all this rich color.
There's even a pullout menu on the side that acts as sort of like a shortcut tab to your favorite apps.
You've got a you notch selfie cam here on the front.
Again you've got this head phone jack and USB charging, the headphone jack has a really nice touch.
This colour on the back is really beautiful, this is glass and it's sort of got this like finish and again this trick of the light where you get this deeper richer colour.
I don't see my finger prints.
And it feels just really good to hold really polished.
You would not look at this and think this only costs $500.
The camera story is pretty good too.
You've got a 64 megapixel main camera.
There are four sensors back here as well two flashes, you're definitely going to get ultra wide and you're going to get macro.
We don't have a lot of information about the specs yet again We'll get those in late February, but we do know though the phone will run on Android, and we also know that it is coming to North America.
So expect it in the US and Canada, as well as globally.
So this is your first look at the TCL 10 5G and TCL Pro.
Make sure that you check with CNET and subscribe for all of the CES coverage here from the show.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Hisense introduces new Android ULED TVs
3:07
Hisense shows off first self-rising laser TV
1:09
This foldable phone will cost less than the Razr
4:42
All the products Panasonic announced at its CES press conference
4:34
Lenovo's future-forward laptops are packed with folding screens,...
4:57
ShiftCam adds five more lenses to your iPhone 11 Pro
2:48
LG shows off knock-twice wine cellar
1:05
LG's new 65-inch G10 TV is a mere 20mm thick
1:03
LG's new smart fridge makes craft ice
1:36
LG's OLED 2020 TVs are rollable, 8K and flush-mount