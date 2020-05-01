Take a virtual field trip from your sofa

[MUSIC]
Treat yourself to a virtual vacation.
Whether you're homeschooling kids or just need a mental break, navigate your way over to one of these sites for fun, free escapism from the comfort of your own couch.
There is so much incredible art on the internet these days and the best place to start exploring is through Google.
Go to artsandculture.google.com, to visit one of the 2000 collections of art from a wide range of international museums and galleries.
The arts and culture site also offers more curated collections of art, multimedia experiences, and even games and quizzes to test your knowledge.
Exploring the natural world is more your thing consider a virtual visit to a National Park start@nps.gov for access to photo and video tours to several parks like arches, the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone.
You can also find audio tours from Rangers.
The Google arts and culture site also offers interactive tours through its mapping technology of five national parks like volcanoes in Hawaii, and it drives her to goods in Florida.
With kids stuck at home, now is the time to pay a virtual visit to a zoo.
Check your local zoos website for live webcams or videos or log on to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Or az a.org and navigate to the page that shows all of the daily live streams and feeding activity at centers around the country.
And finally, for an easy throw from the convenience of your sofa, hop aboard any one of the scariest, highest, fastest, twistiest roller coasters in the world.
[SOUND] YouTube is the easiest way to find great videos.
Just search for Roller Coasters POV that stands for point of view front seat for a thrilling adventure without leaving the house.
[SOUND] I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.
