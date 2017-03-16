T-Mobile trying to solve 911 'ghost call' mystery

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
T-Mobile trying to solve 911 'ghost call' mysteryA so-called "ghost-call" technology glitch in the emergency call system in Dallas may have caused the death of a six-month-old baby after a caregiver using T-Mobile cell phone service was unable to reach 911 dispatchers.
Transcript
Do you think 911 responding could have saved Brandon's life? I do. Bridget Alex left her son Brandon at home Saturday with a babysitter when the six month old fell and stopped breathing. The 40 year old babysitter called 911 at 5:55 PM and again at 5:57, but was put on hold each time. This screen grab of the final call, shows she was on hold with 9-1-1 for more than 30 minutes, and never got through to a dispatcher. There's really no apology, there's nothing they can say, to heal the pain that's in my heart, that I have to bury my 6 month old son On Monday. But you want an explanation. I want one. It's not acceptable that that happened and we've gotta make sure that it never happens again. Dallas mayor, Mike Rawlings, said Wednesday that hundreds of ghost calls have jammed the city's 911 system for months. These so called ghost calls are made to 911 unintentionally by mobile devices on the T-Mobile network and are unknown to the caller. The calls then appear on a dispatcher screen as hang-ups. By law dispatchers have to call those numbers back which bottlenecks the system. T Mobile executive, David Carey says, they first started to notice the problem last fall. We took some changes into the system that actually thought it had arrested the problem, and carried it out. But on Saturday, the city says it experienced a spike of more than 400 ghost calls. We will stay on this until it is fully resolved. I wanna hear that it's fixed. [INAUDIBLE] David [UNKNOWN], a reporter for the Dallas Voice. Called 911 on March 6th after his husband Bryan Cross stopped breathing. Taffet said he waited 20 minutes before a 911 operator answered his call. I can't believe that it's just this week that people are dying as a result of this. Do you think there's other stories out there? Yes.