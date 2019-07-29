Tech Today

T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets the OK, Apple's 5G plans

Transcript
Transcription not available for T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets the OK, Apple's 5G plans.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

56 episodes

Alphabet City

57 episodes

CNET Top 5

821 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

313 episodes

Tech Today

936 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile-Sprint merger: What it means for you

3:50

Galaxy Fold set for September relaunch (The Daily Charge, 7/25/2019)

8:07

Facebook FTC settlement puts Zuck personally on the hook

3:28

Facebook is walloped with $5 billion fine (The Daily Charge, 7/24/2019)

7:37

Equifax will pay up to $700M over its historic data breach

2:41

Equifax hit with $700 million fine for data breach, but is it enough? (The Daily Charge, 7/22/2019)

6:50

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Three new iPhone 11 models coming in September, rumor has it

8:10

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

T-Mobile-Sprint merger: What it means for you

3:50

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions

1:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value

2:14

Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions

1:46

Moto E6: Hands-on with Motorola's $150 phone

1:36

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

Tertill robot weed trimmer actually works

1:57

The Acer Predator Triton 900 has a flippin' practical design

3:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Check out Firefox's new content-blocking tools

1:38

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

1:43

Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals

1:26