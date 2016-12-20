Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
T-Fal's countertop grill senses food as it sears: CNET First Look

CNET First Look: T-Fal's countertop grill senses food as it sears

Equipped with targeted programs plus sensors to measure food thickness, the T-Fal OptiGrill almost cooks by itself.

[MUSIC] It sure is hard to resist the pull of nicely grilled food. But if you're not that confident in the kitchen, the prospect of cooking your own meat and poultry is a little intimidating. The $180 Tefal OptiGrill is an electric appliance designed to work on your countertop. And it automatically will grill food to be a precise level of doneness that you prefer, automatically. The OptiGrill senses the thickness Of you food automatically and it matches that with the preset that you've selected with the type of food that you're going to cook. With that information it will enable you to cook food automatically and without hardly any input from you. That means you can reach The certain level of doneness. Say you like medium well, medium rare, medium, even just rare, you can have it set and stop at that particular point in the cooking process. It automatically calculates the degree of doneness and communicates this through a color shifting LED light on the front of your appliance. I certainly don't like that this grill tends to overcook the meet that you cook on it. Essentially does not assume that you're gonna let it rest and let the juices kind of redistribute inside the piece of meat that That are gonna cut into it right away and to me that's a very bad idea. Also I find the interface a little confusing because you really don't know what's happening with the cooking process because the color may be the beginning of the medium cycle or the end of it or the beginning of the rear Point in the cooking or the end of it. It's really hard to really know where you are unless you just sit there and watch the whole thing as it's going. So if you lack lot's of home kitchen experience, you may have already save the spot on your kitchen counter for the OptiGrill. Those who have no fear of grilling up. Storm at home though can save a bundle going with a basic indoor drill without all the fancy electronics. [MUSIC]

