Supreme Court ruling means you'll pay more for online shopping

CNET News Video
Supreme Court ruling means you'll pay more for online shoppingFrom The 3:59 show: The ruling on Thursday allowed for states to start charging taxes for sales online
Transcript
[MUSIC] Also, the Supreme Court decided today that states can charge you for sales taxes online, even if the place you're shopping from doesn't have a physical location in that state, which was a ruling from a 1992 case that, essentially, had set the precedent for more than a decade. What these really means for you. What you really need to know is that, you'll probably be paying more for stuff you buy online now. Which I'm sure no one is a fan of. Well that's loophole their closing where if somebody's in a different state and you buy something they don't know which state to charge yourselves has for or they don't And we knew this loop hole will close eventually. Yeah and just wanna include this in breaking news this morning. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company's board learned of a concentual relationship with an Intel employee. The company's chief finacial officer Robert Swan will be stepping in while they search for a new CEO. That's all the time we have for the show today. If you liked what you heard, check us out on C/Net. I'm Alfred Ing. I'm Dan Ackerman. Thanks for listening.