Your video, "Supreme Court ruling means you'll pay more for online shopping"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Supreme Court ruling means you'll pay more for online shopping

From The 3:59 show: The ruling on Thursday allowed for states to start charging taxes for sales online
1:00 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Also, the Supreme Court decided today that states can charge you for sales taxes online, even if the place you're shopping from doesn't have a physical location in that state, which was a ruling from a 1992 case that, essentially, had set the precedent for more than a decade. What these really means for you. What you really need to know is that, you'll probably be paying more for stuff you buy online now. Which I'm sure no one is a fan of. Well that's loophole their closing where if somebody's in a different state and you buy something they don't know which state to charge yourselves has for or they don't And we knew this loop hole will close eventually. Yeah and just wanna include this in breaking news this morning. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company's board learned of a concentual relationship with an Intel employee. The company's chief finacial officer Robert Swan will be stepping in while they search for a new CEO. That's all the time we have for the show today. If you liked what you heard, check us out on C/Net. I'm Alfred Ing. I'm Dan Ackerman. Thanks for listening.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Brian Krzanich out as Intel CEO, Microsoft says Xbox not getting VR
Brian Krzanich out as Intel CEO, Microsoft says Xbox not getting VR
1:26
In today's biggest stories in tech, Intel appoints its CFO as interim boss after Krzanich resigns. Meanwhile, if you wanted virtual...
Play video
Video: Instagram debuts IGTV, Fortnite makes $100M on mobile
Instagram debuts IGTV, Fortnite makes $100M on mobile
1:12
Today's major tech stories include Instagram's debut of IGTV video app, Fortnite's jaw-dropping revenue numbers and Tesla's suing of...
Play video
Video: What is Instagram's IGTV?
What is Instagram's IGTV?
1:35
Instagram now lets you upload longform vertical videos up to an hour in length, in direct competition to YouTube and Snapchat.
Play video
Video: Tech CEOs speak out against family separation at border
Tech CEOs speak out against family separation at border
2:22
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella are among the many tech leaders speaking out against President Trump's policy of separating...
Play video
Video: Cheaper iPhone Xs could bring bigger sales to Apple
Cheaper iPhone Xs could bring bigger sales to Apple
4:32
Apple increases its order of the expected "cheaper" iPhone X ahead of its September launch event, but that order might not arrive on...
Play video
Video: Alexa for hospitality, Amazon Hub launches
Alexa for hospitality, Amazon Hub launches
1:10
Today's major tech stories include Google's official podcast app, Alexa for Hospitality coming to a Marriott hotel near you and Amazon's...
Play video
Video: Vivo Nex phone goes all screen without a notch
Vivo Nex phone goes all screen without a notch
5:23
That crazy Vivo phone with the pop-up selfie camera is a reality and it's coming to market. Meanwhile, some developers have noticed...
Play video
Video: IBM's new AI can debate you
IBM's new AI can debate you
2:00
Project Debater is the company's latest artificial intelligence that pulls in data from hundreds of millions of sources to win a debating...
Play video