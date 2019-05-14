Supreme Court rules against Apple. Amazon uses robots to box items
Transcript
[SOUND] The Supreme Court ruling let iPhone users sue apple for operating an alleged monopoly [UNKNOWN] app store.
Complaints against the apps store stand back to 2011 plaintiffs argue the company's locked down on software forces a baked in expense on apps.
Many customers in here are paying more than they rightfully should.
The ruling could change the makeup of the app store and ultimately affect their business.
Amazon is starting to use Italian made CartonWrap machines to scan and pack items in custom boxes.
The robots can pack 600 to 700 boxes This is per hour about 4 to 5 times faster than their human counterparts.
The company looked into putting two of the million dollar machines into dozens of warehouses.
Which would have replaced 24 people at each one.
And finally discord which is essentially a chat and community platform originally designed for gamers.
Has hit a milestone of 250 000 000 registered users.
More than 56 000 000 people log on each month on the app it celebrates it's fourth anniversary this week.
