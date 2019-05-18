Tech Today

Supreme court lets Apple antitrust lawsuits proceed, Microsoft and Sony team up

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter this week. A Supreme Court ruling will let iPhone users sue Apple for operating an alleged monopoly via its App Store. Complaints against the App Store stem back all the way to 2011. The plaintiffs argue the company's lockdown on software [MUSIC] Forces a baked in expense on apps. Many customers inherently pay more than they rightfully should. The ruling could change the makeup of the App Store and ultimately affect Apple's business. New major flaw has been discovered in Intel chips bringing back memories of the meltdown and Specter flaws from last year. Researchers spread across more than a dozen different organizations, or at least their information which are very similar to last year's vulnerabilities. In order for a hacker to access sensitive data, they first have to get malicious software running on your device, experts believe this might be a beginning of a whole new wave of chip issues moving forward. And finally get this, Microsoft and Sony are partnering up. Together the two will work on future cloud solutions to support gaming and content on streaming services. They'll work together on AI technologies though there was no specific announcement made about Xbox or Playstation. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryIntelMicrosoftSonyApple

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

Disney is set to completely take over Hulu

2:05

Facebook's a giant, but its supporters don't think it needs to split up

2:15

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors

7:52

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14