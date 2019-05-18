Supreme court lets Apple antitrust lawsuits proceed, Microsoft and Sony team up
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter this week.
A Supreme Court ruling will let iPhone users sue Apple for operating an alleged monopoly via its App Store.
Complaints against the App Store stem back all the way to 2011.
The plaintiffs argue the company's lockdown on software
[MUSIC]
Forces a baked in expense on apps.
Many customers inherently pay more than they rightfully should.
The ruling could change the makeup of the App Store and ultimately affect Apple's business.
New major flaw has been discovered in Intel chips bringing back memories of the meltdown and Specter flaws from last year.
Researchers spread across more than a dozen different organizations, or at least their information which are very similar to last year's vulnerabilities.
In order for a hacker to access sensitive data, they first have to get malicious software running on your device, experts believe this might be a beginning of a whole new wave of chip issues moving forward.
And finally get this, Microsoft and Sony are partnering up.
Together the two will work on future cloud solutions to support gaming and content on streaming services.
They'll work together on AI technologies though there was no specific announcement made about Xbox or Playstation.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet.
[MUSIC]