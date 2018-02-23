TV and Movies
Could the Tick beat the Hulk in a fight?We asked the stars of Amazon's "The Tick" reboot which superheroes Tick and Arthur are stronger (and weaker) than. Could Tick take on Hulk? Is Arthur weaker than Jimmy Olsen?
Transcript
[MUSIC] Well I mean the hard thing is I'm trying to think of who is established as being stronger than the Tick. I think Tick could go mono to mono with hulk easily. Trying to think who would be.>>Definaley stronger than Tony Stork without the costum. Well for sure, that guys got heart trouble. [LAUGH] Tick is stronger than Almost everybody, I'll lump them all in there. Just for kicks, just to have some playground talk. He's stronger than spiderman. Yeah. Just play a little bit. The weekend isn't over. And, Spiderman isnot neigh and vulnerable. No, but he's hardy. Anyone I think of would at least just be a draw. I don't know, who's the one that's a planet? Galactus? He's a devourer of planets. Depending on how many planets he'd had to eat that day. Yes. [MUSIC] Well, it's interesting because, I mean, the suit doesn't give me any strength, it just gives me some degree of protection. So I'd say I'm stronger than Not. Jimmy Olsen. Yeah, right Happy Hogan. I don't even know if he's stronger than Griffin. I don't think so. But, weaker than almost everyone else. I don't have a lot of muscle mass. I don't have a lot of physical coordination. I just have a little bit of a buffer now. He's like Ebay Batman. [LAUGH] Like if Batman was like, this is great stuff. I just got to learn how to use it. I got it on Ebay. Right. I'm catching up. Right. Yeah. [MUSIC]