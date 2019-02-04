Super Bowl 2019 trailers drop, Amazon and Microsoft go all out on commercials
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Super Bowl LIII has wrapped up and alongside all the action on the field film fans got to see a raft of new trailers from the likes of Marvel blockbusters, Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel.
As well as the new animated feature, Toy Story 4, and the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.
The tech brands also made a big showing during the big game with Amazon, Spring and Microsoft using star power to make a splash.
Amazon recruited Harrison Ford to promote the echo while Sprint used mermaids and Bo Jackson to sell its network Meanwhile, Microsoft pulled at the heartstrings with kids sharing their love of video games to promote the Xbox adaptive controller.
Speaking of Xbox, Microsoft is set to bring cross-play support to Xbox Live.
Letting Xbox players connect with other gamers on iOS, Android, and Nintendo switch According to a schedule for next month's game developers conference.
Microsoft will offer a sneak peak at the software development kit that will allow crossplay.
Microsoft has hinted at crossplay in the past though there's still no indication on what the feature will look like in the wild.
