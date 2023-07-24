Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans 4:10 Watch Now

Jul 24, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Stretched on the bottoms of the ocean of the whole world is a network of more than 500 subsea cables. These are little skinny things about the, about the diameter of a garden hose for most of their length that carry a huge amount of internet traffic. So 99% of the traffic going from one continent to another or going to island nations is shuttled on these subsea cables. They're really critical to [00:00:30] the internet. So if you have ever watched a YouTube video, if you have ever purchased a plane ticket, if you've ever sent emails, there's a very good chance that it went across some subsea cable, Speaker 1: Just a few strands, very thin, uh, little glass wires right there that go in the very center of the cable. So this is an actual piece of a cable by a US manufacturer called Sub com. This is how big they are going across the center of the ocean now toward the ends of the cable, they get a lot [00:01:00] thicker. They get big, uh, metal armor. She thing that protects them against anchor drags and fishing equipment. The fastest ones today are about 250 terabits per second capacity. That's about 250,000 times faster than your home. Broadband companies like Google Meta, Amazon, Microsoft companies that have lots of data centers that need to be connected or have cloud computing businesses, they have data capacity needs that are growing 40%, 50%, sometimes 60% [00:01:30] per year. So they are desperate for new cable capacity. Speaker 1: The way these are installed, uh, it's, it's kind of tricky. So first you have to manufacture the cable and they put the cable on huge spools and these big drums, they, uh, spool it up and then they move it. They unspool it out of the, the warehouse and onto a big ship. The ship will have three big tanks. You can spool up, uh, thousands of miles of cable in just one of these ships. The ship just slowly moves [00:02:00] through the ocean, paying out the cable as it goes. So closer to the shore, the cable is buried with a special plow that that digs a little trench as it goes, it gets dragged behind the ship. It's actually pretty hard to find a good route for the cables. You want to stay away from other cables. You wanna stay away from geological problems where, uh, you know, there could be earthquakes or volcanoes. Speaker 1: You wanna stay away from places where there's lots of fishing. You have to stay away from, uh, protected marine areas and environmentally sensitive areas. So it's not easy to just drape the cable wherever you want to [00:02:30] go. They're actually pretty easy to break. One of the problems that happens pretty frequently, about every two or three days, somewhere around the world, one of these cables is cut. Usually the cause is a boat's anchor dragging across it, or fishing equipment getting tangled up in it and, and snapping it. One of the complications right now for this build out is some geopolitical tension. So you might have heard about the US really hobbling this Chinese, uh, networking company called Huawei. While it [00:03:00] turns out that they're doing the same with a Huawei, uh, spinoff that makes and installs subsea cables, hmn tech. So the US is right now blocking cables that go directly from the US to China. Speaker 1: There's concern that if the Chinese launched some sort of military action against Taiwan, that they would cut the dozens of cables that connect Taiwan to the outside world. And you can really disrupt communications. [00:03:30] You can disrupt a country economically as well. So they definitely are vulnerable. They would be pretty easy to snip if you wanted to destroy one. Right now there is a cable building surge going on. There are 552 active and planned cables. So the tech companies, because they need more data and they need to be able to transfer data faster, are investing heavily in new cables. So there's several new transatlantic cables, some new trans-Pacific cables being installed right now. And the estimated [00:04:00] investment from one analyst firm is 10 billion worth of new cables being, uh, installed in 2023 to 2025.