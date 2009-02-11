Your video, "Stop stubborn programs on a Mac "
Stop stubborn programs on a Mac

If force-quitting an application on a Mac doesn't work, Wilson Tang shows two ways you can stop a stubborn program or process using the Activity Monitor or the Terminal.
>> The Mac is not immune to a program crashing, but most of us know that you can force quit an app with Command Option Escape. For 90 percent of apps, this works just fine, but there are stubborn apps that may not always close with a force quit and you can't always restart certain Mac processes like the Doc. I'm Wilson Tang and here's a Quick Tip on how you can stop any Mac process. ^M00:00:20 [ Music ] ^M00:00:24 >> Be warned, you can crash a Mac if you're not careful. There are two ways to do this. You can launch the Activity Monitor, select the troublesome process and hit quit processes. This should stop the problem, however, if that doesn't work for you, there's a second way. It's a little more technical, but it will definitely get the job done. First launch the Terminal, which is in your utilities folder, type in all lower case, top space dash unit. This will list all the processes running and their process ID. In a second Terminal window, type in kill space dash 9 space and the process ID that you found in the first Terminal window. If it says you don't have sufficient privileges, you can also type in sudo space kill space dash 9 and the process ID. It will ask you for your administrative password and most as surely, this will kill the troublesome process. Just a bit of a warning though, sudo commands can potentially mess with your system pretty bad, so sometimes you may have to bite the bullet and hit restart. That's all for this Quick Tip, I'm Wilson Tang. ^M00:01:31 [ Music ]

