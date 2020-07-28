Stimulus Standoff on Capitol Hill

Transcript
Lawmakers are hoping that a bipartisan deal can be reached quickly on another Corona virus relief bill. I think this is a starting place With the pandemic showing no sign of ending, republicans and democrats agree that both businesses and workers will need more financial assistance. The question is how much? Is not a bailout. This is about keeping people attached. To their employment. Senate Republicans unveiled a series of proposals on Monday with a total cost of around a trillion dollars. The heels Act would reduce emergency federal unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200. We wanna continue to help the unemployed but we wanna encourage work And we've learned a very tough lesson that when you pay people not to work, what do you expect? Back in May the democrat led House passed a $3 trillion relief bill. We clearly do not have shared values. Having said that, we just want to see if we can find some common ground. It's frustrating because they've deterred for three months. And they're still trying to get their act together. The GOP is proposal would Would also shield businesses from lawsuits stemming from the Coronavirus. Both parties Bill's call for sending another round of 1200 dollar checks to most taxpayers. Skyler Henry, CBS News, Washington.

