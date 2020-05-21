Stimulus Checks Helpline

Transcript
[MUSIC] Since mid April, the IRS has been slowly paying out the $2 trillion that the US government set aside Help tax payers through the Coronavirus crisis. Much of the money was distributed in the first four weeks. But some people are still waiting for their checks. If you're one of those people and you've updated all your information on the IRS website at IRS. GOV/ECONOMIC-IMPACT-PAYMENT and you've followed the Get My Payment link to track your payment and you're still not having any luck Then you can now call the IRS and speak to a real person. On May 18, the IRS announced it would start stuffing its phone line. That number is 1-800-919-9835. At first, you'll hear an automated message but eventually you can wait to be prompted to be connected to an IRS representative The Treasury Department also announced on May 18th, that some of the remaining people who qualify for a payment, but who don't have direct deposit banking information on file, will receive prepaid debit cards instead of cheques. Instructions on how to activate and use the card, will be included in the mailing. You can keep an eye out for that mailing by using an online service from the US Post Office. Sign up at informeddelivery.com. Here's a reminder of who qualifies for a payment and for how much. Importantly, you must have filed the tax return for 2018 or 2019 and earned under a certain amount. If you filed as a single US resident with an adjusted gross income of under $75,000, then you will receive the full $1,200 payment. Singles who made more will get smaller payments and get nothing if you made more than $99,000. If you filed as head of household, You'll get the full $1200 and lesser amounts up to the income max of $146,500. If you're part of a couple that filed jointly without children and made less than $150,000 you'll get the full 20 $400 payment With lesser amounts up to $198,000. Over that, nothing. For each child aged 16 or younger in the family, parents will get a payment of $500. Retirees and those who receive disability benefits, but own too little to file a tax return, they'll also receive a payment based on the amount of their monthly benefit And remember, with all these stimulus checks going out, there's a big increase in scams. So make sure you stay alert. Watch out for unsolicited emails and don't click on suspicious looking links and make sure you're using official government websites. Look for that.gov at the end. For everything else you need to know about stimulus payments, stay tuned to cnet.com

