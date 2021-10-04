/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Steve Jobs' biggest moments

Tech Industry

Up Next

How Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel works: Opening date, tickets, more
yt-star-wars-hotel-1

Up Next

How Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel works: Opening date, tickets, more

Congress wants full disclosure from Facebook
congressfacebook1

Congress wants full disclosure from Facebook

It's time to end the digital divide and annoying robocalls, says FCC acting chair
still2

It's time to end the digital divide and annoying robocalls, says FCC acting chair

New Blink camera lineup includes $50 Video Doorbell
amazon-event-sept-2021-blink-00-00-17-25-still087

New Blink camera lineup includes $50 Video Doorbell

Amazon Glow: An interactive projector for kids
amazonglow-cnet

Amazon Glow: An interactive projector for kids

Amazon unveils Halo View
amazon-halo-2021

Amazon unveils Halo View

Amazon introduces Hey Disney voice assistant
sequence-01-00-05-12-02-still001

Amazon introduces Hey Disney voice assistant

Amazon's Echo Show 15 includes new Alexa Widgets
amazon-event-sept-2021-00-04-22-03-still086

Amazon's Echo Show 15 includes new Alexa Widgets

Amazon's new Fitbit competitor has a color screen and video workouts, too
yt-amazon-halo-reax-3

Amazon's new Fitbit competitor has a color screen and video workouts, too

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Steve Jobs' biggest moments
10-year-anniversary-steve-jobs-biggest-moments-4

Steve Jobs' biggest moments

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention
porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention

The Apple Magic Mouse is the worst
apple-magic-mouse-2

The Apple Magic Mouse is the worst

Commercial space industry is on the horizon, with private firms leading the way. Now What?
nwaerospace

Commercial space industry is on the horizon, with private firms leading the way. Now What?

Trump wants his Twitter account back, Apple issues iOS update
gettyimages-1235505320

Trump wants his Twitter account back, Apple issues iOS update

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV first drive: It's not for everyone
mazda-mx-30-ev-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV first drive: It's not for everyone

Most Popular All most popular

How Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel works: Opening date, tickets, more
yt-star-wars-hotel-1

How Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel works: Opening date, tickets, more

Trump wants his Twitter account back, Apple issues iOS update
gettyimages-1235505320

Trump wants his Twitter account back, Apple issues iOS update

The Apple Magic Mouse is the worst
apple-magic-mouse-2

The Apple Magic Mouse is the worst

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention
porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
fl-samsungs10e

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

Latest Products All latest products

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine
amazon-astro-reax-4

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels
amazon-assistants-in-disney-hotels-7

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame
yt-surface-duo-2-c

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio
nda-surface-pro-8-1

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes
yt-iphone-13-n-mini-review-3

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone
ios15-still

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone

Latest How To All how to videos

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam

How to set up and use Apple Pay with your Apple Watch
apple-pay-1

How to set up and use Apple Pay with your Apple Watch

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen
add-alexa-to-your-iphones-home-screen-3

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue