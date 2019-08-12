Sterling K. Brown: 'Acting is about reconnecting with a sense of play'

Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey guys, Sterling K Brown. I think I'm fundamentally, a decent human being with a strong streak of douche [UNKNOWN] that goes through the center of my being, but still I do my best to be a good human being. I'm a inherently playful human being, like, I think the universe, slash God intended for me to have children, so that we could have fun together. Gorgeous. My god it's beautiful, I love it. [MUSIC] I feel like acting is about reconnecting with a sense of play. And you learn something about yourself, you learn something about humanity at large. I was living in New York City in the village and I came across a comic book store and I saw in the front window, who is the Black Panther? And it was penned by Reginald Hudlin. And so I picked up all of the graphic novels, read them all cover to cover. And I was talking to my buddy. He's like, are you in the comics? I said not really but I'm into the Black Panther. And so he was looking at him, he's like, dude, these are awesome. You should try to get the rights to these things. I said, bro, they're never gonna do a black superhero Marine combat, it's no big deal. And [LAUGH] Then 15 years later, it actually came to fruition and it's just such an interesting time to be alive and having the honor of being a part of the production was amazing Brinson job. Son of Asuri [FOREIGN] [BLANK_AUDIO] He's of the individual who's always looking for where he fits in the world by virtue of being adopted. By a white family, and not being white. And then whenever he connects with the black community he knows that these are quote, unquote his people, but he didn't grow up with them necessarily. So he's always trying to figure out where do I belong? Am I enough in and of myself? Suffers from anxiety because he's a perfectionist. But when it come to you and me, we are perfect together. He found a wonderful partner in Beth. I found a wonderful partner in Ryan so I feel like we have that in common. I love Randell and when people say that they love him I was like, I do too, like I honestly do. And my wife from time to time when I'm sitting around the house being Sterling, and not being the person that she wants me to be in life. She would say, I need you to stop and ask yourself what would Randall do in this moment. And immediately, it's like Randall always does the right thing, [LAUGH] you know what I'm saying. [MUSIC] I'm really obsessed with the idea of living the longest and fullest life possible. I think African-American men tend to have the lowest life expectancy in this country. And I'd very much like not to be a statistic. And so, if maybe my life Could be a model for that then other people could see and be like, you know what? I don't have to check out at 65. And so my goal is to live that, right? And if there's a piece of technology, that can aid and abet in that existence, that would be [SOUND] pretty sweet. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] [APPLAUSE] Well done, well done. That's all they got [UNKNOWN] It's great, it's great.

