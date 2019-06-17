Step inside this fully automated smart house built for a wounded veteran
Off the beaten path, in a suburb of Northern Virginia, this group is getting ready for a moment, that's been months in the making.
We are here today, to deliver a smart home to Rob Jones.
My name is Rob Jones.
I'm a retired Marine Corps Sergeant
This 2800 square foot house was built for him free of charge by the Stephen Sylar tunnel to towers Foundation, named after New York City firefighter Stephen, Sylar who lost his life during the 911 terrorist attack.
This is a smart accessible home.
Since 2011, they've built 85 houses for injured veterans.
The home was completely designed to work for Rob.
There's a lot of automation in the house that is going to assist Rob when he's out of his prosthetic legs.
John Ponte is in charge of all the tech in the house.
Today he'll finally be able to show Rob what he's been working on.
All the shading in the house is controlled by the iPads, the full perimeter of the house as a security system.
We You have automated doors.
It is a whole group of different products brought together, all speaking the same language and making this house a smart home.
The foundation's got a big ceremony planned for today's reveal.
Yeah, we're just getting excited.
I can feel the energy.
Everbody's showing up.
The Patriot Guard is here, the Sheriff's Department.
For Rob, this day couldn't come any sooner.
I've always just lived in apartments that either had stairs or narrow doorways, or just close quarters.
Nine years ago, Rob suffered a life-altering injury.
I was a combat engineer, and the job of a combat engineer I'm an engineer in the Marine Corps is to breach obstacles.
And so when I would be with a patrol of marines, if we got to an area where we expected there was gonna be an IED I would travel through the area first, and plot a little route through the area, safe route.
And then when I got to the other side everybody would follow my little trail of Promising that we'd continue on with the mission.
And I was doing that in 2010 on a push in Taliban territory when my luck ran out and the IED found me first, and that resulted in double above-knee amputations.
I was unconscious for about 20 seconds.
And, you know, immediately.
I never really felt that I was going to die.
But I started trying to envision what my future would be like and I kind of assumed at the sight of injury that it was going to be spent in a wheelchair, or spent having someone having to take care of me all the time.
And I come to find once I get to the hospital I am.
See a lot of the other amputees, thriving after their injuries, that wasn't the case and I could live just as fulfilling of a life as I had before.
I looked up different sports I could do.
And it just so happened there were rowing clubs in the area where I could learn how to do this thing called adaptive rowing and I took to it quickly and I ended up just going to the Paralympics.
That's where he met his wife Pam.
She won gold at the Paralympics there and I won a bronze medal and then, we just so happened to end up in the same place, the same bar and we met, and we hit it off, and now she's here, we're married.
Right now, they're waiting up the road from their future Home, moments away from seeing it for the very first time.
It's hard not to drive by and see the outside of the house, but, you know, I try and be good with not going in and looking in the windows or anything.
The happy couple already has big plans for their 13 acres of land, this farm being one of them.
But the inside is still a total mystery to them.
Some of the features that we built into the kitchen are a microwave that's built into the drawer.
So being down at the wheelchair level with a drawer that pops open, they're able to grab what they need, put it on a countertop, and close the drawer One of the other things that we do is the stove lift with a touch of a button.
We could bring the stove lift down to a point where that from a wheelchair height.
I had a pot sitting on a stove.
I'd be able to see inside the pot.
The sink here is built the same way with a touch faucet so that they could just get close to it and it'll turn itself on and off The temperature's adjusted just leave the handle that you feel comfortable with, it will stay at that temperature at all times.
That's not all, the lighting, the fans and even the shades can be controlled with the touch of a button, all of which are tied together on one single platform.
Okay, so here is the brains of the technology of the house.
The main core of this house is control four.
It's the main processor.
Control four, you can expand it to all types of devices depending on the network.
Our alarm panel, our card access system, everything is brought to this one closet and all tied together.
It's all integrated All actors one,
All in all $70,000 worth of tech makes this house a smart home
Dealing with individuals who are missing limbs and and seeing the challenges that they go through on a daily basis.
This technology is just it's it's a need for them.
It's not a toy.
Every area was built with those challenges in mind from the extra wide hallways To the bathrooms and the master bedroom.
This is the thermostat you can control it straight from the front.
You don't need an automation system to do that.
But it does communicate back to the processor [UNKNOWN] their core temperature is about 4 to 5 degrees warmer than ours.
Because you lose all your body heat through your limbs, if you're missing your limb your body retains that temperature.
So we set this up was a separate zone so they can adjust the temperature in this room with conference room and not affect the rest of the household.
Soon, John will have to fill Robin Pam in on the Details, but right now, he's got to welcome them home.
[APPLAUSE]
Welcome home, all right.
Just to get out of bed or get up off the couch, I have to go through an extra process in order to To get going.
And then it takes a lot more concentration and energy for me to continue going once I get started.
So most people don't have, don't really concern themselves whether or not they're going to trip on something going through their house, whereas I kind of constantly have to have that in the back of my head.
I have to constantly be looking where I'm going, looking for places where I might slip Trip or fall over.
And so in this house, I won't have to worry about those things.
I think my favorite feature is probably the front door.
Because I, I'm an active guy and I end up carrying a lot of things around.
And, on top of that, being able just to the things up high, I And I don't have to worry about that with the blinds.
I don't have to get up and close the blinds.
I can just use a little button.
And everything in the kitchen is a little bit lower down or made easy for me to get from a low position.
I just see us having kids, soon I just have a seat, you know having people over and just living you know, a regular An enjoyable, happy life together in a home where neither one of us really has anything to complain or worry about.
