Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "State of Decay 2 rises spring 2018"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

E3 2017

State of Decay 2 rises spring 2018

The runaway hit on PC is headed exclusively to Xbox One later this year.
4:28 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for State of Decay 2 rises spring 2018.

Latest Gaming videos

Video: Original Xbox games join Microsoft's backwards compatibility program
Original Xbox games join Microsoft's backwards compatibility program
4:28 June 11, 2017
Games from the first Xbox console are getting revived through the backwards compatibility program, including fan-favorite Crimson Skies.
Play video
Video: New Sea of Thieves gameplay shown off at Microsoft's E3 2017 event
New Sea of Thieves gameplay shown off at Microsoft's E3 2017 event
2:56 June 11, 2017
Check out more in-depth gameplay from developer Rare's open-world pirate adventure, coming to Xbox One and Windows 10.
Play video
Video: Shoot up Xbox One's Crackdown 3 with Terry Crews
Shoot up Xbox One's Crackdown 3 with Terry Crews
1:22 June 11, 2017
The Xbox One game enlists players to join the Agency, which heads to the console on November 7.
Play video
Video: Minecraft is now in 4K!?
Minecraft is now in 4K!?
1:00 June 11, 2017
The Super Duper Graphics update on Xbox One will make the popular game look better than ever.
Play video
Video: These exclusive Xbox One games get artsy while looking great
These exclusive Xbox One games get artsy while looking great
4:05 June 11, 2017
The Black Desert, The Last Night and The Artful Escape are Xbox One exclusive games that look to be a welcome change of pace for the...
Play video
Video: Here's Assassin's Creed Origins running on the Xbox One X
Here's Assassin's Creed Origins running on the Xbox One X
4:44 June 11, 2017
The Assassin's Creed story is heading back to the start in Assassin's Creed Origins. While it will be available on multiple consoles,...
Play video
Video: PC smash hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is coming exclusively to Xbox One
PC smash hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is coming exclusively to Xbox One
1:41 June 11, 2017
The runaway hit on PC is headed exclusively to Xbox One later this year.
Play video
Video: Xbox One X arrives November 7 for $499
Xbox One X arrives November 7 for $499
3:16 June 11, 2017
Microsoft finally unveiled its newest console, the Xbox One X. It's the most powerful, as well as the smallest, gaming console that...
Play video