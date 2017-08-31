Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Star Wars Force Friday 2017: The coolest new toys

Remote-control R2-D2 and AR lightsaber duels? Yes, please.
[MUSIC] The next best thing to a new Star Wars movie? How about a big box of Star Wars toys? [MUSIC] For Force Friday, celebrating the launch of Star Wars the Last Jedi, we got a sneak peek at the goodies you'll want. The coolest thing we saw was the Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR experience. It's a smart phone powered headset for lightsaber controller, designed to look like Luke Skywalker's. Pop in your iPhone or Android handset, place the tracker on the floor, flick a switch on the saber and the energy blade roars to life inside the goggles. Don't expect killer graphics, but you can duel Sith baddies, play holo-chess, or direct tiny troops in some of Star Wars' biggest battles. It's on sale Friday for $199 and expected to ship in November. Ever wanted your very own remote control R2-D2 droid? Force Friday brings two. The pint-sized Sphero R2-D2 with his pop-out motorized leg, swiveling head and pitch-perfect acting abilities. And this LittleBits R2-D2 with Lego-like electronic brick, so you can piece together his circuitry yourself. Just pop in a marker and you can have your bot leave a trail. Sphero also has a evil BB-9E droid with a light up head and a slippery stand so he can reach top speed without losing him under your couch. If you'd rather your remote control gadget soar through the sky, Force Friday also marks the relaunch of Propel's slick Star Wars Battling Drones in the U.S. They blast away at each other with infrared laser cannons while an app keeps track of your score. There's also a new training simulator to teach you the ropes. Reporting for duty. Last but not least, if you've ever made make believe noises while playing with action figures, Hasbro wants to lend you a hand. It's new Force Link Bracelet uses NFC and accelerometers to bring toys to life. Characters speak, star fighters go pew, pew, and there's even a giant play set with a bunch of hidden sound effects. For more on Force Friday, check out cnet.com.

