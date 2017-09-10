Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Special Features
Who's the biggest Trekkie in the 'Star Trek: Discovery' cast?Take a guess, then hit play. You might be surprised!
Transcript
[MUSIC] Who is the biggest Trekkie in that cast? I think Anthony Rapp. [LAUGH] I think we all had that answer. Anthony, Anthony. Anthony Rapp. Anthony Rapp. Anthony Rapp. Well, I will say though, that I think Anthony is The most well versed geek of all of us. I don't know why I had to yell it. Why did I have to yell it? I don't [LAUGH] I guess myself. I mean Absolutely. The minute he got the part He dove headlong and I think he's watched everything now. He went DVD box sets. He watched everything. And just because he's proud of it, and goes for it. Who's the biggest Trekkie? Definitely not [UNKNOWN], okay? [SOUND] We're all Trekkies now to be To be honest. There was one time we were having dinner and I was like, you know what, no one here, yeah. We're all geeks [LAUGH] [MUSIC].