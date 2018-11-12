CNET News Video
From article: Marvel's Stan Lee dies: Remembering the godfather of geeks and my former boss

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

Transcript
Transcription not available for Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95.
Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

