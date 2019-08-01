Tech Today

Spotify hits 108M subs, Facebook wants you to mind-type

Transcript
Thisis CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Spotify subscribers rose 31% year after year to hit 108 million subscribers at the end of June. A figure weaker than Spotify expected, however that number keeps it well above it's rival Apple Music which has just 60 million. Subs. The company also posted other impressive numbers, saying that 232 million people now use its service at least once a month. Facebook envisions a future in which people will be able to type out words and send messages using only their brains. Company says it's moving closer towards that goal thanks to new research. Facebook wants there to be a day where you might only wear an augmented reality headset To interact with its services. And finally, Dish has put Google Assistant into its Hopper voice remotes via a software update. The new functionality will let users control their TVs, activate smart home devices, and ask all the same questions you can ask Google Assistant, but now complete with a visual response on your TV. You can stay updated with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

