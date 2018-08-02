Spider-Man (PS4) hands-on

Special Features
Spider-Man (PS4) hands-onWebslinging never felt so good.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [SOUND] Keep shooting. Heads up. hey where are you going? [SOUND] Catch, all clear. Follow me! New York, web slinging, crime fighting. This is Insomiac Games Spiderman, and if the rest of the game lives up to our preview, we're looking at another contender for game of the year. But this isn't just any Spidey you've seen before. This is a new Peter Parker. Not based off a comic or a movie, and designed specifically be insomniacs for this game. The characters no matter where they are, they always pop off the screen. So in terms of what's classic about Spiderman, obviously the red and the blue. I looked at [UNKNOWN] suit, which is very classic, very clean. And I especially love the web patterning that you see on the classic classic suit. Where again there's a lot of room to breathe the character is very graphic on screen. If you're a super Spiderman fan you'll know that Spiderman doesn't only come in red and blue. He comes in a bunch Bunch of different colors, so it's really cool to just get that super wide variety. There are a lot of suits, and you will not be disappointed. My time was with the first few hours of the game and in that time I got swing through the city, beat up bad guys, and sling webs everywhere I could. We didn't want to do an exact 1 to 1 replication of the city. We wanted to make Peter Parker's New York City. We wanted to make Spiderman's New York City... And, at this part of the game, Spiderman has been Spiderman for eight years. So, he's been protecting the city the entire time and they all know him. So, the city actually reacts to Spiderman as the game evolves and the story evolves. And I think that's one of the cooler things about our city is that it really does reflect the narrative. There is a lot going on in the city, and swinging Spidey around town takes a little bit of getting used to, but once you have a feel for the controls you'll be launching between skyscrapers with ease. I don't want to give too much story away but you'll definitely see some familiar faces. As for combat Insomniac said it wanted some improvisational feel and it seems to have succeeded. You have a pile of abilities at you disposal during fights from mallee juggling to your web slingers to gadgets and you'll also be able to use your surrounding environment. to your advantage. If you're wondering about collectibles, it looks like Spiderman is full of them. I caught six different kinds of tokens for Peter to snag, including tokens for finding his old backpack strewn around town. And if you're hoping for good Easter eggs, come on, this is an insomniac we're talking about. There's a ton of Easter eggs in the game. There's tons for Marvel fans, there are a ton for insomniac fans And there a ton of Easter eggs just in general for gamers. Spiderman swings onto Play Station Four on September 7th. [MUSIC]