Sphero RVR is a fully programmable, 'hackable' robot
Transcript
[MUSIC]
If you've been looking to get something like a toy robot kit that could eventually grow up to become a much more advanced robot, maybe something that feels like a home robot that you could program, maybe you want something like Sphero Rover.
Sphero has made a lot of robot balls and toys, mapes and Spiderman, R2-D2.
The Rover is much more of a robot kit that a developer would use.
And the Rover is going to be hitting in the fall for a parent to 49 and is a Kickstarter campaign for it.
Now.
It is like a little RC Rover and you can see here.
It holds a 10 pounds to move about eight miles an hour.
And it can connect not just with Spiro's programming apps and edu, but it can connect with Raspberry Pi and other coding kits if you wanna attach them to the top and connect them with a serial port.
[MUSIC]
That could mean that you could develope this to do all sorts of things that the other [INAUDIBLE] can't do.
And if you have been following the [INAUDIBLE] spinoff of [INAUDIBLE] robotics, which is a home robot that is a much more expensive, higher end device, made for robotic programmers.
Well, this is kind of an in between.
Another cool thing on the rover is this color sensor here.
This is meant to sense colors and transmit them very fast over Bluetooth, and what do you do with that?
Well, Spiro acquired this company called Spectrum, so they got to look at these color playing rings that color into music.
Pretty cool and the idea of that tech was moved into here.
Samero's gonna have color coded cards that you can lay on the ground.
That when the rover rolls over them, it reads them and interprets them as different actions.
You can maybe even build coding mats or draw your own.
Use it to build boundaries for it so it's another way to interact with this that's very tactile and color based.
Down the road, Sphero wants to build custom toppers for this in addition to Raspberry Pi kits, that could be things like wi-fi camera and other things you could build.
Maybe you build a robot arm for this, maybe you just run around with it and use it as a crazy fast robot rover in your house.
So this is still a prototype, and the app that it's using is not the final version.
But it's interesting to look at where toys and programming robots for kids and schools could meet more advanced robotics down the road.
[MUSIC]
