CNET First Look
From article: Sphero RVR wants to be your future hackable robot kit

Sphero RVR is a fully programmable, 'hackable' robot

Transcript
[MUSIC] If you've been looking to get something like a toy robot kit that could eventually grow up to become a much more advanced robot, maybe something that feels like a home robot that you could program, maybe you want something like Sphero Rover. Sphero has made a lot of robot balls and toys, mapes and Spiderman, R2-D2. The Rover is much more of a robot kit that a developer would use. And the Rover is going to be hitting in the fall for a parent to 49 and is a Kickstarter campaign for it. Now. It is like a little RC Rover and you can see here. It holds a 10 pounds to move about eight miles an hour. And it can connect not just with Spiro's programming apps and edu, but it can connect with Raspberry Pi and other coding kits if you wanna attach them to the top and connect them with a serial port. [MUSIC] That could mean that you could develope this to do all sorts of things that the other [INAUDIBLE] can't do. And if you have been following the [INAUDIBLE] spinoff of [INAUDIBLE] robotics, which is a home robot that is a much more expensive, higher end device, made for robotic programmers. Well, this is kind of an in between. Another cool thing on the rover is this color sensor here. This is meant to sense colors and transmit them very fast over Bluetooth, and what do you do with that? Well, Spiro acquired this company called Spectrum, so they got to look at these color playing rings that color into music. Pretty cool and the idea of that tech was moved into here. Samero's gonna have color coded cards that you can lay on the ground. That when the rover rolls over them, it reads them and interprets them as different actions. You can maybe even build coding mats or draw your own. Use it to build boundaries for it so it's another way to interact with this that's very tactile and color based. Down the road, Sphero wants to build custom toppers for this in addition to Raspberry Pi kits, that could be things like wi-fi camera and other things you could build. Maybe you build a robot arm for this, maybe you just run around with it and use it as a crazy fast robot rover in your house. So this is still a prototype, and the app that it's using is not the final version. But it's interesting to look at where toys and programming robots for kids and schools could meet more advanced robotics down the road. [MUSIC]
Toys and Tabletop GamesSci-Tech

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters

2:48

Meet Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit, Samsung's new smartwatch and fitness tracker

3:15

We cannot wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:04

Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his astounding resurrection

8:16

Amazon kills plans for NYC headquarters

4:00

Android apps by the thousands collect user data you can't erase

1:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

British commandos seen flying the Gravity Suit

3:07

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

Galaxy S10 features: New cameras, colors and fingerprint sensor

4:38

Samsung flaunts Galaxy Fold at Unpacked

4:04

Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series

1:25

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Sphero RVR is a fully programmable, 'hackable' robot

2:13

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

2:19

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

1:33

Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique

1:30

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04