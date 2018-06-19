Speed Queen's TR5 washer doesn't get the job done

CNET First Look
Speed Queen's TR5 washer doesn't get the job doneThe $1,039 Speed Queen TR5 top-load washing machine doesn't clean well enough to make it worth your money.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Absolutely no one should buy Speed Queen's TR5 Top Load Washer. At 1,039 bucks it's price like a mid range to high-ish end appliance, one that should have a lot more Features. This model, though, has just six cleaning cycles and a relatively small 3.2 cubic foot capacity, that's it. You won't find anything else in terms of extra settings or options. It also looks like it came straight out of the 80s. Its sturdy industrial build is one of the reasons fans like Speed Queen washing machines But surely there's a way to build a durable product that also looks modern. Not so in this case. It has three knobs for selecting a cycle, wash temperature, and load size. A rocker switch to enable a second rinse. A start button and light indicators to let you know when the washer is in wash, rinse [UNKNOWN] mode, you wont even find a display screen to show you how much time is ;left in a cycle. Design isn't the most important factor when you are selecting a washer but there are so many great models out there today that perform well and look nice Nice. That brings me to the TR5's performance. It was beyond disappointing, it did a truly terrible job removing stains, earning a score comparable to the price your Speed Clean TR7 I reviewed earlier this year, which got the worst result we've ever seen Seen by a long shot. I honestly can't think of one reason you should buy the Speed Queen TR5. It's simply isn't worth it. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]