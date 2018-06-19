Your video, "Speed Queen's TR5 washer doesn't get the job done"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Speed Queen's TR5 washer doesn't get the job done

The $1,039 Speed Queen TR5 top-load washing machine doesn't clean well enough to make it worth your money.
1:42 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Absolutely no one should buy Speed Queen's TR5 Top Load Washer. At 1,039 bucks it's price like a mid range to high-ish end appliance, one that should have a lot more Features. This model, though, has just six cleaning cycles and a relatively small 3.2 cubic foot capacity, that's it. You won't find anything else in terms of extra settings or options. It also looks like it came straight out of the 80s. Its sturdy industrial build is one of the reasons fans like Speed Queen washing machines But surely there's a way to build a durable product that also looks modern. Not so in this case. It has three knobs for selecting a cycle, wash temperature, and load size. A rocker switch to enable a second rinse. A start button and light indicators to let you know when the washer is in wash, rinse [UNKNOWN] mode, you wont even find a display screen to show you how much time is ;left in a cycle. Design isn't the most important factor when you are selecting a washer but there are so many great models out there today that perform well and look nice Nice. That brings me to the TR5's performance. It was beyond disappointing, it did a truly terrible job removing stains, earning a score comparable to the price your Speed Clean TR7 I reviewed earlier this year, which got the worst result we've ever seen Seen by a long shot. I honestly can't think of one reason you should buy the Speed Queen TR5. It's simply isn't worth it. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Washing Machines videos

Video: For the price, this Kenmore washer should clean a lot better
For the price, this Kenmore washer should clean a lot better
1:39
At $1,300, Kenmore's Elite 31433 top-load washing machine is too pricey to perform so poorly.
Play video
Video: This Electrolux washer is better than all the rest
This Electrolux washer is better than all the rest
1:35
Electrolux's $1,349 EFLS627UTT front-load washing machine removes stains like a total boss.
Play video
Video: Speed Queen washing machine can't overcome its poor performance
Speed Queen washing machine can't overcome its poor performance
2:12
Speed Queen's $1,049 TR7 top-load washing machine is absolutely not worth your money.
Play video
Video: Poor performance hampers this Whirlpool washing machine
Poor performance hampers this Whirlpool washing machine
1:25
Whirlpool's $999 WTW7500GC top-load washing machine has a built-in faucet, but doesn't remove stains well.
Play video
Video: Xeros replaces the water in your washer with dirt-sucking beads
Xeros replaces the water in your washer with dirt-sucking beads
1:29
Xeros wants its dirt-sucking reusable XOrb Polymer Beads to replace (most of the) water in your washing machine.
Play video
Video: This Electrolux washer has a compartment for detergent pods
This Electrolux washer has a compartment for detergent pods
1:13
Electrolux's EFLS627S front-load washing machine has a dedicated spot for detergent pods.
Play video
Video: A solid GE washer with a whole lotta options
A solid GE washer with a whole lotta options
1:12
GE's $899 GFW450SSKWW front-load washing machine cleans pretty well and offers a lot of features for its price.
Play video
Video: This basic Electrolux washer cleans better than you'd think
This basic Electrolux washer cleans better than you'd think
1:10
Electrolux's $879 EFLW317TIW front-load washer cleans well, but doesn't have many features.
Play video