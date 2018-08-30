Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9

IFA 2018
Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9We go hands-on with Sony's latest powerhouse super phone.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Sony's taking the fight right to Samsung's Galaxy S9, and is doing it with this, the Xperia XZ3. IT's a good looking phone with a glossy, waterproof body, and it's squashed in a 6 inch OLED display that supports HDR, for great colors. [MUSIC] It looks really bright and bold in our hands-on time. Inside its running core comes Snapdragon 845 processor, and it'll be one of the first phones running the latest Android Pi when it launches. Sony has slapped some of its own visual tweaks on the top including this quick access panel for your most used apps. The rear 19-megapixel camera shoots 4K HDR video, and it can do super slow motion at 960 frames a second as well. That's higher resolution than the super slow motion on Samsung's Galaxy S9. You'll find a USBC charging port, but there's no headphone jack. But there is a fingerprint scanner on the back All round, this is unquestionably a high end phone. So it's no surprise, it comes with a pretty lofty $900 price tag in the US. It'll be on sale globally in October with local prices to be confirmed. [BLANK_AUDIO]