Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value

Transcript
Sony has a long history of making high-end TVs. They may cost a bit more than most competitors, but they usually justify the higher price with superior image quality. The XPR-X950G aims for superior smarts, too, thanks to Google. This is one of Sony's more mainstream priced 2019 TVs, but it's still not cheap. Seen here in a 65-inch size, The series also comes in 55, 75 and 85 inch versions too. So how does it stack up against the competition? Let's dive in. The set styling is typically minimalist with a think metallic edge around the screen and thick silver legs. The big remote is clad in silver too. Complete with dedicated buttons for Netflix Google Play and yes google assistant. You don't need to press the assistant button to talk to Google. New for 2019, this Sony will listen for your commands hands free. Ok Google, launch YouTube. [MUSIC] Okay, Google. What's the weather? [INAUDIBLE] Beyond assistant, the TV also includes Google's Android TV operating system With thousands of apps to be found in its TV centric version of the play store. The redesigned homepage is clean and customisable to highlight your favorite apps and unlike past versions which could be sluggish, Android TV on the X950G is lightning quick with almost no lag. The Sony has HDR support complete with Dolby VIsion in compatible apps. Theres also a special picture mode that claims to optimize image quality for Netflix videos. Overall picture quality on the X950G was quite good, but in many ways not as impressive as I expected for Sony at this price. Compared to less expensive Vizio and Samsung models, the X950G's Black levels were more washed out and there was more blooming or stray illumination evident in its local dimming. In its favor, the image was quite bright, especially in HDR. The color accuracy and video processing were generally solid. All told, you can get a better image for less money than the x 950 g charges. But no TV offers this much Google integration built in. Okay, Google. Turn off the TV. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

56 episodes

Alphabet City

57 episodes

CNET Top 5

821 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

313 episodes

Tech Today

936 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile-Sprint merger: What it means for you

3:50

Galaxy Fold set for September relaunch (The Daily Charge, 7/25/2019)

8:07

Facebook FTC settlement puts Zuck personally on the hook

3:28

Facebook is walloped with $5 billion fine (The Daily Charge, 7/24/2019)

7:37

Equifax will pay up to $700M over its historic data breach

2:41

Equifax hit with $700 million fine for data breach, but is it enough? (The Daily Charge, 7/22/2019)

6:50

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Three new iPhone 11 models coming in September, rumor has it

8:10

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

T-Mobile-Sprint merger: What it means for you

3:50

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions

1:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value

2:14

Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions

1:46

Moto E6: Hands-on with Motorola's $150 phone

1:36

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

Tertill robot weed trimmer actually works

1:57

The Acer Predator Triton 900 has a flippin' practical design

3:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Check out Firefox's new content-blocking tools

1:38

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

1:43

Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals

1:26