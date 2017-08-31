Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Sony's voice-enabled wireless speaker looks like Apple's HomePod, costs less

The new LF-S50G Wireless Speaker reminds us of the HomePod, but has Google Assistant built-in, not Siri.
If you think you're looking at Apple's HomeBot speaker, you're not.This is actually Sony's new voice control smart speaker, the LF-S50G, costs $200 and has Google Assistant built in, not Siri. Like the home pod, this comes in black and white, works on your Wi-Fi network, and has to be plugged into a power outlet to be used. There is no battery option. It also has Bluetooth so you can pair an audio device directly to it if you want. You simply say, "Okay, Google" to access the voice assistant and give it commands to start playing music Turn up the volume or skip to the next track. Like Amazon's Alexa enabled speakers, you can link your Spotify account to it. You can also control smart devices such as lights and thermostats. While the speaker is small in stature, it's designed to fill a small to medium sized room with sound I thought it played loud for it's size and delivered a decent amount of bass. It definitely sounds better and delivers richer sound than the google home speaker. Similar to the Home Bot it has a 360 degree vertical two way facing speaker system with a dedicated sub woofer. It's designed to spread sound in all directions. You can also use gesture controls to begin playing music, skip tracks or adjust the volume. Finally, the speaker is splash proof and its grill is removal and washable. The LFS50G with Google assistant is set to be released in October, and we'll have full review when it hits stores.

