Sony's premium neckband-style wireless headphone aims at Bose

One of the few around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones to feature active noise cancellation, the WI-1000X is Sony's counter to the Bose QuietComfort 30.
This is Sony's new around the neck style wireless headphone, the WI-1000X, which costs a whopping $300. Why so much? Well, it's one of the few in ear wireless headphones with active noise cancelling And also packs in several other features including atmospheric pressure optimizing that's supposed to help optimize noise cancelling performance on planes. Designed to compete with Bose's quiet comfort net band wireless headphone is something that model doesn't, an option to use a wired cable to tap into an inflight entertainment system. You get 14 hours of battery life with noise-canceling in wired mode and up to 10 hours in wireless mode. The headphone basically packs in the same features found in Sony's around-the-ear WH1000XM2 and links to the Sony Headphones Connect app to access those advanced noise-canceling features, as well as customize your sound Sound quality is very good, but it's worth noting this is one of the heavier neck band cell headphones I've tried. And while it seems quite sturdy, you will notice you're wearing it. Which probably isn't a good thing. That's a quick look at Sony's premium neck band style wireless noise canceling headphone, the WI 1000X. I'm David Carnoy. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

