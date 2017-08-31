Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This is WF-1000X Sony first set of totally wireless earphones. What makes them special well not their price, they're $200 but they're light weight, pocket friendly and have something Apple's Air Pods don't have active noise cancellation. That's right this model is part of Sony's new 1000X line which includes over the ear and neck band style models, all of which feature Sony's noise cancellation as well as the ability to customize the sound via Sony's headphone connect app. Like a lot of these types of headphones the battery life isn't great at three hours But the earphones come with the battery case that gives you an additional two charges for a total of nine hours. I thought these earphone were comfortable to wear and fits securely in my ears with the included fins but it isn't [UNKNOWN] to get it tight seal or you lose some base and could be disappointed with the sound quality. Aside from the active noise cancellation, I'm not sure if Sony's done all that much from a design and performance standpoint To distinguish the WF1000X from a growing number of competitors in the totally wireless headphone arena, but it's good to see Sony in the game. Check out our full review on Cnet.com in the coming weeks. [BLANK_AUDIO]

