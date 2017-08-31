Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
IFA 2017

Sony's new phones are all about the cameras

The Sony XZ1 and XZ1 Compact have awesome 3D-scanning skills while the midrange XA1 Plus has a 23-megapixel shooter.
Sony has a fleet of new Android phones. The Xperia XZ1, the XZ1 Compact and the XA1 Plus. For the Xperia XZ1 It's all about the camera tricks. The most exciting is the 3D scanning mode. Line up your subject's face in the guidelines and by moving the phone steadily around them you can build up a full 3D image of their head. It actually seemed to work really well in our testing time. You can save that 3D head as a live wallpaper for your phone, put the face into augmented reality avatars or even send it to a 3D printing service or your own printer. If you want a physical copy of their head on your desk that is. There's also a great burst mode which shoots four res photos at 10 frames a second and tracks the focus of an object at the same time. As the person gets closer, the auto-focus will shift to make sure they remain in shot focus. Finally, the new face detection aims automatically so you can snap a shot of your friend's smile before you miss it and they start frowning again. You can then choose between the shot you took yourself or the shot the phone looks better. The phone has plenty of bragging rights beyond the camera, including a top-end Qualcomm 835 processor, a waterproof design, and the latest Android O software. The 5.2 inch display has a full HD resolution. The Xperia One is joined by the Xeperia One compact, it has the same camera and internal specs as its big brother, but a smaller 4.6 inch full HD display. Then there's also the XA-1 Plus, a mid range phone with a large 5.5 inch [UNKNOWN] screen, 23 mega pixel camera and a capacious 3,430 miliamp an hour battery that Sony says will easily get you through a full day of use. There's no price yet for any of the three phones. But Sony says they'll be going on sale globally from September. [BLANK_AUDIO]

