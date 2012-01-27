Sony VAIO F Series

CNET First Look
Sony VAIO F SeriesIf the size is right for you, the Vaio F series is a well made, well-polished laptop, and is a good reminder that Sony is one of the few brands that consumers actively seek out.
Transcript
Hey. I'm Dan Ackerman and we are here taking a look at Sony's VAIO X Series. This is a 13.4 inch laptop that's kind of the higher end of what we call the mid-sized laptops. So it's your laptops with 14 inch or more commonly 15 inch and very rarely 16-inch screens. Although the way that Sony built this particular system, it's pretty vague even for a 16-inch machine. So I can't really imagine putting this in your bag and carrying it around more than every, you know, once in a while. Well, maybe something like a 15-inch Macbook Pro or HP Envy15, you know they have kind of a full-featured mid-sized laptops, you could carry around you know a few days a week. You really won't wanna do it everyday but this guy is probably gonna stay, you know, anchored to your desk and that's why it's a good multimedia and even gaming machine. It's got a full 1080P display. It's got a Bluray drive. It's got decent Nvidia graphics and of course it's got that great Sony keyboard. It's a backlit keyboard and you might not be able to tell under these big lights. It's actually one of the brightest backlights I've ever seen on a keyboard. The touchpad itself is down here, just kind of a layer of textured dots over this raised wrist rest. It's not the biggest touchpad that we've ever seen especially in a laptop this size but it works fairly well. Not a big fan of the button bar below it. They're kike two separate left and right mouse buttons. So of course, Sony is well known for already bit of a premium for it's VAIO brand. Right next to Apple, they're the only company who really think of it's a kind of a rich brand. So this VAIO F Series starts at about 1050. Our particular build out here with an Intel Core i7 CPU is about $1,400. Of course if you drop out some of the options, you can bring that price down but that puts you in about the same category as some of those high-end 15-inch full-featured laptops like the NV15 or like Dell's XPS 15z but still a lot less expensive than a comparable 15-inch Macbook Pro. I'm Dan Ackerman and that is the Sony VAIO X Series.