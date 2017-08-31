Sony updates its superb wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Sony's NVR1000X is one of our favorite noise canceling wireless headphones and this is the new enhanced version of it, the WH 100XM2 priced at $350 it looks very similar to the original and also comes in beige or black. The finish is slightly different and Sony's reduced the number of buttons on the headphone to help simplify things. The real changes are on the inside, as the headphones' already excellent noise cancelling has been upgraded with atmospheric pressure optimizing, ambient sound control, and equalizer and surround, and sound position controls. The added features are supposed to help you better tailor the sound to your environment and the atmospheric pressure optimizer, which is designed for plain use, is currently unique to this headphone. Sony's headphones connect app allows you to access and tweak all those new features. Sound quality on the original MDR 1000X was top notch for this type of over-ear, Bluetooth, nose cancelling headphone. In fact, some like it's sound better than the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 sound. Sony didn't change or upgrade that sound, but battery life has improved It's now up to 30 hours with wireless and noise cancelling on, or up to 40 hours if you use a wired connection. There's a;so a quick charge feature that gives you up to 70 minutes of battery life from just 10 minutes of charging. The long and short of it is Sony has made an already excellent sounding feature-rich headphone even more feature-rich and slightly reduced the price of the headphone. To get a deeper dive into just what these new features do, check out our full review on cnet.com. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching. [MUSIC]