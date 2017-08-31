Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Sony updates its superb wireless noise-cancelling headphones"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sony updates its superb wireless noise-cancelling headphones

The WH-1000XM2 packs in even more features than the MDR-1000X, including Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing for plane rides, plus it costs a little less.
1:38 /
Transcript
Sony's NVR1000X is one of our favorite noise canceling wireless headphones and this is the new enhanced version of it, the WH 100XM2 priced at $350 it looks very similar to the original and also comes in beige or black. The finish is slightly different and Sony's reduced the number of buttons on the headphone to help simplify things. The real changes are on the inside, as the headphones' already excellent noise cancelling has been upgraded with atmospheric pressure optimizing, ambient sound control, and equalizer and surround, and sound position controls. The added features are supposed to help you better tailor the sound to your environment and the atmospheric pressure optimizer, which is designed for plain use, is currently unique to this headphone. Sony's headphones connect app allows you to access and tweak all those new features. Sound quality on the original MDR 1000X was top notch for this type of over-ear, Bluetooth, nose cancelling headphone. In fact, some like it's sound better than the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 sound. Sony didn't change or upgrade that sound, but battery life has improved It's now up to 30 hours with wireless and noise cancelling on, or up to 40 hours if you use a wired connection. There's a;so a quick charge feature that gives you up to 70 minutes of battery life from just 10 minutes of charging. The long and short of it is Sony has made an already excellent sounding feature-rich headphone even more feature-rich and slightly reduced the price of the headphone. To get a deeper dive into just what these new features do, check out our full review on cnet.com. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

Latest Headphones videos

Video: Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature
Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature
1:11 September 2, 2017
The WF-1000X is the first set of truly wireless headphones to offer active noise cancellation.
Play video
Video: Sony's premium neckband-style wireless headphone aims at Bose
Sony's premium neckband-style wireless headphone aims at Bose
1:22 September 2, 2017
One of the few around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones to feature active noise cancellation, the WI-1000X is Sony's counter to the Bose...
Play video
Video: Focal's Listen Wireless headphone has an audiophile temperament
Focal's Listen Wireless headphone has an audiophile temperament
1:31 July 19, 2017
The Bluetooth version of the French audio company's highly rated Listen headphone pushes the presence along with some tight bass.
Play video
Video: Sennheiser's cheaper HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless makes its case against Bose's QC35
Sennheiser's cheaper HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless makes its case against Bose's QC35
2:10 July 14, 2017
Can't afford the Bose QC35? These more affordable Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones cost a lot less and are almost as...
Play video
Video: AKG's N60NC Wireless is a rare breed
AKG's N60NC Wireless is a rare breed
1:44 June 28, 2017
One of the few on-ear Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, the N60NC Wireless' competitive advantage is its compact size and excellent...
Play video
Video: Zolo Liberty Plus earphones are totally wireless AirPods competitors
Zolo Liberty Plus earphones are totally wireless AirPods competitors
1:41 June 22, 2017
Anker's new Zolo brand is set to take off with a premium set of cord-free buds that cost a little less than the competition.
Play video
Video: iFrogz's Impulse Duo doubles down on sound quality
iFrogz's Impulse Duo doubles down on sound quality
1:39 June 17, 2017
These lightweight, dual-driver in-ear Bluetooth headphones sound better than a lot of inexpensive wireless earphones -- and they're...
Play video
Video: Earhooks correct the AirPods' biggest flaw
Earhooks correct the AirPods' biggest flaw
1:01 June 15, 2017
For $10 you can pick up a set of silicone sports fins that will keep your AirPods locked in your ears, even while you run. There's...
Play video