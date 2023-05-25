Sony Playstation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld 1:10 Watch Now

Sony Playstation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld

May 25, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: I have a few announcements to share. At PlayStation, innovation is our passion, and that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them. Later this year, we will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS five console using remote play over wifi, internally known as Project Q. It has an eight inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the Jewel Sense Wireless controller. [00:00:30] We look forward to sharing more information in the near future. I'm also pleased to reveal our first ever PlayStation ear verse, which will bring next generation audio immersion to PS five and pc. They simultaneously connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. New wireless technology will deliver Lossless audio with low latency, giving you outstanding sound quality while you're playing. Look out for more details soon. We hope today showcase demonstrates our continued commitment [00:01:00] to delivering experiences that surprise and delight our players.