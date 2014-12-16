Alleged Sony leaks reveal Google was a target of the MPAA

Googlicious
[MUSIC] What's up Brian Song here and welcome. Welcome to Googlicious, for everything Google that we can pack inside of a show. Now everyone has heard at least one story or another that has come out of the massive Sony hack. But a new one involving Google claims that Sony, along with other studios and executives at the Motion Picture Association of America, were looking to team up to create a plan of attack against Google. Called Project Goliath. Now, each of the major movie studios would contribute money towards a $500,000 fund to support legal attacks for its role in helping pirates find stolen media by using the search engine. Now the goal was to create enough evidence against Google to force them to change their ways. Now, Project Goliath never happened, but it could be something we end up seeing down the road in. Some way shape or form. [MUSIC] All right. Google and Hulu have teamed up for the holiday season. Allowing the customers in the US on Android devices, to watch episode of some of your favorite TV shows for free, for a limited time. Episodes from specific shows are available but it's not their entire catalogue. Just enough of a taste for you to possibly sign up. But a cool idea in either way. Now there's no announce date when the promo ends, but it's worth checking out. There's also a new big player in the Android smartphone market and their name is Xiaomi. The Chinese company is moving up the ranks of smartphone makers and is now number four globally trailing only behind Samsung, Apple, and Huawei. Now which company was probably hurt the most by [UNKNOWN] emergence? How about Samsung where sales in China, their biggest market, fell 28.6%. They've also been called the Apple of China because. They're known to blatantly copy Apple's designs. Its goal is to top Samsung and Apple as the top smartphone maker within a decade. And if you wanna see the latest, and sketchiest Galaxy S6 rumored leak, here you go. A leaked photo that shows a razor thin bezeled edge has been confirmed as a fake now and really, if this was their idea, even remotely close, of Project Zero,. And starting from the ground up was their mission, it looks almost exactly like the previous S5. In some quick stories, YouTube 6.0 for Android was recently released with an all new material design. But even cooler if you haven't seen this, the ability to participate in a live chat with live streaming shows. Previously reserved for the desktop only, now you can be part of the trolls. Throwing profanities back and forth to each other. And Android Lollipop updates keep rolling out for different devices. This time its the LG G3 in Europe, and Sprint and T-Mobile will be getting an update for the Nexus 5 soon, as well. And finally, SwiftKey, one of the most popular keyboard apps for Android, has released five new holiday themed keyboards that you can buy for 1.99 each. To customize your keyboard. But if you wanna spice it up even more, behold the Frozen themed keyboard with little snow flakes that will fall when you type. So, if you really have the urge to get that one, I have a few words of advice. Let it go. [MUSIC] All right. That's gonna do it for this week's show. You can always email us at googlicious@cnet.com or tweet me @briantong. And who would have thought? Two weeks in a row. Frozen. Thanks so much for watching. We'll see you guys next time or more like next year. We'll be taking a break in a hiatus. And just remember if you miss us. Let it go. Let it go. [MUSIC] Can't hold it back anymore. The cold never bothered me anyway. [MUSIC]