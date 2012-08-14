Sony demos cross-controller tech at Gamescon

CNET News Video
Sony demos cross-controller tech at GamesconAt Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Sony demos its PS3-Vita cross-controller technology. Owners of both gaming devices can now use their Vita as a second controller for new games on the PlayStation 3.
