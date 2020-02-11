Sonic the Hedgehog: Jim Carrey is jealous of Dr. Robotnik's 'ridiculous' moustache

[SOUND] I'm a professional. When I got the call to do Sonic, it was really exciting. Good morning, my rural champ. Mr. Dr. Robotnik. He is a madman. I can't with that guy. You're mine hedgehog. That was an illegal left by the way. Heading out. Of course he's a 300 IQ, so it took me a week and a half to prepare. Robotnik wants to control humanity with his machines. Sonic is a power that he needs to control the world. [MUSIC] Is that all you got? No, but thank you for asking. [MUSIC] Ut that's not good. [MUSIC] Aah! I just thought you might like a latte with steamed Austrian goat milk. Of course I want a latte, I love the way you make them. [SOUND] I think I'm kind of riding the Zeitgheist with this character. Give me a big fat break. The moustache was ridiculous, I wish I could grow it. Being able to do a movie that Brings a good memory back, and connects with new generations of people. It was really amazing. I've been very lucky in that regard. Nailed it. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. [SOUND] I'm just having so much fun. [SOUND] [MUSIC] We've created a monster, we won't be able to control. [SOUND]

