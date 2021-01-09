Solarwinds hack update, FBI looking for help from social media

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter this week for top US intelligence agencies to confirm that the recent Solarwinds hack was, quote, likely Russian and origin. The hack began in early 2020. And so a raft of government agencies and private companies like Microsoft hit with malware. The details of the hack weren't revealed until December last year. And while officials hinted at Russian involvement, there has been no formal attribution until now. In an online event Samsung officially unveiled its newest lineup of televisions, Samsung calls its new technology behind the screens Neo QLED. It says it will power all the company's new 8k TVs. In addition to the new screen tech the TV's also feature improved accessibility options for closed captioning and sign language. Specialized menu for quick access to gaming functions and more. The new TVs will begin shipping later this year. And finally, the FBI has turned to social media For help in identifying those involved in the recent violence on Capitol Hill agency has posted a statement on both Twitter and Facebook, which link to an FBI form. There people can submit their images, videos and relevant information. You can stay up to date with the latest AI visiting scene. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1395 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Samsung reveals MicroLED for giant, high-end TVs

4:58

Samsung shows new Mini-LED tech for QLED TVs

5:34

Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience

3:09

Samsung's solar-charged remote made from recycled plastic

2:13

Apple AirPods compared: AirPods Max or AirPods Pro

17:22

Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

3:19

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Most anticipated tech of 2021

1:34

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

2:27

Apple AirPods compared: AirPods Max or AirPods Pro

17:22

Jeep shows off the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8:22

CES 2021: What to expect as the show goes all-digital

5:26

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs promise better picture, gaming extras in 2021

5:00

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

2:27

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54