A sleeping baby with the push of a button. The Snoo smart sleeper can put a baby to sleep in seconds so that mom and dad can stay in bed.
[INAUDIBLE] If you have a new baby, chances are your days are filled with some of these, a lot of those, and very little of this. And sleep is exactly what the Snoo promises to give new parents For about $1,200. [MUSIC] But this is no average bassinet. It does just about everything you would do to put your baby to sleep so that you can focus on getting a few more hours of shut eye. The Snoo uses technology to recreate the environment in the womb. To better soothe your baby during those early months. It has a built in sound machine Two rocking motors and three microphones than can detect when your baby is crying. To start just press the button on the base or activate remotely with the app. But it won't even turn on unless the baby is swaddled in the sack and secured in the clips. After coming home from the hospital, the SNOO gave us the piece of mind that our baby wasn't gonna And roll over and die in his sleep. That image alone kept us up at night. If your baby starts to cry, the rocking motion intensifies, and the white noise changes to a higher calming frequency. You can also do this manually in the app or by long-pressing button. Instead of pacing back and forth, trying to get him back to sleep after those late-night feedings, all I would have to do was put him in the SNOO and let it do the work for me. But the SNOO can only do so much. If your baby is hungry or has a dirty diaper and keeps crying beyond level four, it will shut down and let you know he needs your assistance. And it will only get you through the first six months, then it's crib time. So is it worth it? If it gets you through those brutal early first months with more sleep and peace of mind, and you can afford it, then absolutely. It worked great for us for the first three months. But there's no guarantee it'll work the same for your little one because all babies are different. So if you're on the fence about it, I would recommend doing the 30 day trial and just don't expect to get a full eight hours of sleep on the first night.