SNES Classic Edition is as awesome as you remember

The SNES Classic Edition is a great box of nostalgia that packs in 21 games, a new rewind feature and a pair of SNES gamepads.
Hey everyone, I'm Jeff Bakalar and here it is, the Super NES Classic Edition. September 29th, $80, you get the exact gaming experience you remember from the 90's, all in a palm sized version of that retro console. Now, it comes with 21 games, Games like Contra 3, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario World, Yoshi's Island. And a game called Starfox 2, which was never released. It was made in the 90s, it never saw the light of day, it's debuting on the Super NES classic edition, which is pretty cool .In the menu system it looks just like the NES classic. Not a lot of differences here. You can save states but cool thing you can do this time around is rewind any save state that you've created. So you have about 45 seconds to scrub through footage and you can insert yourself anywhere in that little segment of time. That's pretty cool. Biggest thing they improved this time around is the controllers. First they give you two Super NES controllers, and they're exactly how you remember. Pretty great. And they lengthened the cord. The NES classic has like three foot cords. This has what I wanna call five feet of slack. So it's not great, but it's nowhere near as unplayable as it was with the NES, so that's a welcome addition too. The only complaint that I have. It doesn't let you reset the console back into the menu screen from the controller. You have to get up, hit the button, to reset back out into the controller menu to select a new game. Not the worst thing in the world. Maybe next time around, if they do one for the 64, they'll get it right. Let's go through a few games to see just how this plays. [MUSIC] So there it is. September 29th, $80, Super NES Classic Edition I hope you can find one, I really do. Good luck with that. Until next time. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

