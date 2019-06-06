Smart outdoor lighting: Ring vs. Philips Hue

[MUSIC]
The sun's starting to set here at the Cnet smart home, and we're testing out ring smart lighting.
It's a new set of relatively affordable smart lights for the outside of your home, each with a built in motion Centered.
It's capable of triggering Ring's cameras to start recording.
Now, aside from the dumb lights with built-in motion sensors, that you might already have hanging up over your porch or your garage.
The main competitor to these lights, are probably the outdoor lights from Phillip Hue.
We've got one of them right here.
A little fancier, more of a focus on color changes, a little more expensive, too.
We're going to test them both out, and give you a sense of which ones you might want outside your home.
[MUSIC]
The first big difference all rings lights cost a lot less.
For instance, this battery powered ring pathlight cost.
Just $30 and it comes with its own built in motion sensor with Philips Hue you'll need to spend $130 for a Calif pathway that comes with the power supply.
After that additional pathways are $90 each.
Then again all the Philips Hue lights look a lot nicer to me.
That Calla pathway is for Fully colored changeable and the aesthetic is modern and unique.
Same goes for these fancy Philips Hue Lily spotlights that you can stake into the ground.
Rings lights, none of which can change colors look a lot cheaper because well they are.
For instance this motion activated step light cost just 18 bucks.
But it's bulky and ugly, I probably skip it all together.
Now with both ring and Philips Hue, the lights all worked as expected in my tests, rings motion sensors can trigger the lights to come on or trigger your ring cameras and start recording the activity which is really cool.
But he you'll need to buy a separate motion sensor in order to trigger your lights with movement.
And then there's the platforms ring is owned by Amazon.
So it's not surprising that you can turn these lights on and off using echo voice commands.
They don't support Apple home kit though.
So if you prefer Siri you're out of luck.
Meanwhile Philip Sue has an incredibly well done.
Developed smart lighting ecosystem that works with just about everything.
Amazon's assistant, Google's assistant Siri you name it.
Money is no object and you like the idea of color control for the outside of your home then feel free to buy into Phillips use smart outdoor lights.
They're expensive even by huge standards but they're still part of the best smart lighting eco system in the business.
That's senator my home or if you're more security minded I definitely gravitate towards ring because the built in motion sensors any flight make a big difference as you're setting up a system you can get a couple of these pathways which are my favorite for less than $100 try it out you like it you can build from there that's the way I DO because out for laying the only smart if it doesn't break the bank.