Smart indoor rower gets you fit right at home

Hydrow is a bit different than your standard rowing machine.
The most obvious thing is its 22-inch, 1080p HD display.
Pay 38 bucks per month to participate in classes where experienced rowers get out on the water and guide you through a Complete workout.
Like other home fitness services, Hydro has a leaderboard so you can see on the screen how your performance compares to everybody else's.
The rower logs and updates your stats in real time too, so you can see things like the total distance you've rowed in meters, the estimated calories burn.
And your average pace for 500 meters.
Since the average rowing race is 2,000 meters, watching your 500 meter pace helps you keep on track as you row.
Workouts range from five minute warm ups to much longer intensive rows.
But fortunately, you can adjust the resistance Yourself right in the settings.
There's other classes too that you can do off the rower.
Pilates, stretching, and other strengthening exercises to supplement your rowing workouts.
I really love that you can pivot this display.
So that's something that's unique to Hydro that you don't see with a lot of its competitors.
So the idea is that you just rotate the display when you want to do a floor routine like this one on your yoga mat, and then you move it back when you want to row again.
A related app gives you access to all of the same workouts if you wanna do a map routine remotely, or if you want to use a gym rowing machine, Machine along with a Hydro guided class.
The rower itself is made with aluminum, steel, and polymer, and weighs 145 pounds.
Two wheels in the front make it pretty easy to move around as needed, and it's designed to hold up to 370 pounds.
Hydro is easy to set up and use, and I love the variety of the classes they offer.
The one thing that's holding me back is the price.
It costs $2,399 up front, and $39 per month.
So if you're not super into indoor rowing, I'd skip Hyrdo.
But if you are, it might be the right model for you.