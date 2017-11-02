HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Small, powerful Linksys EA8300 router is the total package"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Small, powerful Linksys EA8300 router is the total package

Linksys slimmed down the size of its EA8300 Max-Stream router but left plenty of room for the newest features.
1:56 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Linksys EA8300 Max-Stream AC2200 Tri-Band Router is a mouthful. It's also a pretty good router, with a whole lot of bells and whistles. It has multi-user MIMO and beamforming for better performance on multiple devices. Network prioritization to help allocate which devices can use more bandwidth Two 5 gigahertz bands with band steering to help your devices to utilize the best signal and a user friendly set up to keep everyone happy. A key shortcoming is it's AZ2200 class rating. Yes, I know ratings aren't reality but 400 megabits per second and the 2.4 gigahertz band, and 867 megabits per second on each 5 GHz band are well below the top speeds available on many tri-band routers. The good news, as with all routers, is that those theoretical speeds are pretty much unreachable anyway. As for real world speeds, I got remarkable consistency on the 2.4 Ghz band. The router performed at 110 Mb Per second, seven feet away, and the same speeds two rooms and fifty feet away. You'll rarely see that kind of consistency in a router. The five gigahertz band did drop off a ton, as more distance and obstacles were introduced. Which is normal in that frequency. But it showed a top speed of over 650 megabytes per second in the same room. That's really good. The EA8300 also employs seamless roaming. So, you can combine it with another Max-Stream access point to get top speeds throughout your house without losing your connection. I think small to medium-sized homes with few obstructions You'll see the most benefit from the router, especially on the 5 gigahertz bandwidth it's priced right at $199 mostly due to its high end features if you want a low profile solid router that is for the most part future proof the Linksis EA8300 should work well for you
Linksys EA8300 Max Stream AC2200 Router

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
If you want great coverage for your medium-size home, lots of customization options and top speeds on your router – all for around $200 – the Linksys EA8300 is the one you want.
Read full review
$179.99 to $199.97
See all prices

Latest Networking videos

Video: Asus ROG GT-AC5300 is a gamer's dream come true
Asus ROG GT-AC5300 is a gamer's dream come true
2:36 June 8, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo reveals why he likes Asus' ROG GT-AC5300 gaming router. Hint: It has nothing to do with games or nerdiness.
Play video
Video: Netgear's new Orbi Wi-Fi systems are pretty cool
Netgear's new Orbi Wi-Fi systems are pretty cool
4:22 April 23, 2017
You'll never know how many Netgear Orbi units CNET editor Dong Ngo has in his possession.
Play video
Video: Here's a cheap way to extend your Wi-Fi with the ZyXel PLA5236KIT powerline kit
Here's a cheap way to extend your Wi-Fi with the ZyXel PLA5236KIT powerline kit
2:48 April 16, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo extols the benefits of low expectations when it comes to Wi-Fi, with the affordable ZyXel PLA5236KIT powerline...
Play video
Video: The TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system is reliable coverage
The TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system is reliable coverage
2:57 April 14, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how TP-Link's first Wi-Fi system, the Deco M5, has more to offer than competing devices.
Play video
Video: Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi system looks cool, costs too much
Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi system looks cool, costs too much
3:08 April 1, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains the one and only way a basket of these little Wi-Fi Plume pods can be money well-spent.
Play video
Video: Amped Wireless Ally Plus is an excellent Wi-Fi system
Amped Wireless Ally Plus is an excellent Wi-Fi system
2:33 March 12, 2017
Practice isn't the only way to make perfect: CNET's Dong Ngo explains what the Amped Wireless Ally Plus Wi-Fi system can do for your...
Play video
Video: Netgear Nighthawk X10 router is more expensive than it is useful
Netgear Nighthawk X10 router is more expensive than it is useful
2:46 February 25, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains the meaning of "overkill," and possibly "overpriced" as well, using the souped-up Netgear Nighthawk X10...
Play video
Video: The Luma Surround Wi-Fi is an OK home mesh system
The Luma Surround Wi-Fi is an OK home mesh system
2:45 February 15, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how the Luma Surround Wi-Fi home mesh system is similar to speed dating.
Play video