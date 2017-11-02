Small, powerful Linksys EA8300 router is the total package

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Small, powerful Linksys EA8300 router is the total packageLinksys slimmed down the size of its EA8300 Max-Stream router but left plenty of room for the newest features.
[MUSIC] The Linksys EA8300 Max-Stream AC2200 Tri-Band Router is a mouthful. It's also a pretty good router, with a whole lot of bells and whistles. It has multi-user MIMO and beamforming for better performance on multiple devices. Network prioritization to help allocate which devices can use more bandwidth Two 5 gigahertz bands with band steering to help your devices to utilize the best signal and a user friendly set up to keep everyone happy. A key shortcoming is it's AZ2200 class rating. Yes, I know ratings aren't reality but 400 megabits per second and the 2.4 gigahertz band, and 867 megabits per second on each 5 GHz band are well below the top speeds available on many tri-band routers. The good news, as with all routers, is that those theoretical speeds are pretty much unreachable anyway. As for real world speeds, I got remarkable consistency on the 2.4 Ghz band. The router performed at 110 Mb Per second, seven feet away, and the same speeds two rooms and fifty feet away. You'll rarely see that kind of consistency in a router. The five gigahertz band did drop off a ton, as more distance and obstacles were introduced. Which is normal in that frequency. But it showed a top speed of over 650 megabytes per second in the same room. That's really good. The EA8300 also employs seamless roaming. So, you can combine it with another Max-Stream access point to get top speeds throughout your house without losing your connection. I think small to medium-sized homes with few obstructions You'll see the most benefit from the router, especially on the 5 gigahertz bandwidth it's priced right at $199 mostly due to its high end features if you want a low profile solid router that is for the most part future proof the Linksis EA8300 should work well for you