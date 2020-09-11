Slow internet? We've got tips to speed it up

Transcript
[MUSIC] Now that many of us are working from home and even going to school from home, you might notice your Wi Fi has seriously slowed down. Make it as robust as possible with these simple tips and add on gadgets. Your Internet Service Provider probably loads your router. Start by calling them to make sure your router is up to date. If not, you can usually exchange your old one for the latest version. And while you're on the phone with your provider, look into upgrading your plan, the one you committed to years ago might no longer support all of the additional devices. You want to connect. Okay, now back to that router where you put it is key. If possible, place it on the same floor is where everyone will be using their devices. Also consider putting it high up on a shelf instead of tucked away in a low cabinet. If your house has some dead zones, many levels are far off workspaces Consider getting a Wi Fi extender to bounce your signal have it further seen its best bet is the $30 tp link ac 750. But if that's not quite enough invest in a mesh network to essentially create more routers within your home. A well respected brand is arrow that will start around $300. Finally consider plugging yourself in with an ethernet cable or through an inexpensive adapter. They're cheap, will free up Wi Fi for other users and will guarantee a good internet connection. For more tech tips and tricks, visit cnet.com. I'm Carl Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

