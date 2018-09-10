Slice is 'ridiculously hard' to describe

CNET News Video
Transcript
Are you're about to be into movies that are coming up Yeah. One of them is Slice that has Chance the Rapper. Yes, Chance the Rapper in a movie that is the hardest describe movie of all time. Go for it. I'll try to explain it to you. So, it takes place in a city like yours Where there are two parts of town there is the regular part of town like you all see and then there's a partof town where they let ghost live so there was an accident that happened where a lot of people died in this town back in the 40s and the ghost lived in that side of town people live there too but primarily ghost This is like a lot of backstory to tell you what the plot of the movie is. There��s been an agreement, ghost can��t kll or interact in negative ways with living people. But if a ghost came in to your store, they could buy something. Weird. So- [LAUGH] Apple Pay. So I run this pizza place and my pizza delivery boy is Are getting, and girls, are getting killed by what we think is a ghost. But we learn that it might be something more suspect because a werewolf that also lives in this town- [LAUGH] Was also framed for something similar many years ago. He worked for a Chinese food delivery place. And so the werewolf comes back to kinda sus out what has happened in the past. So far it's a simple movie, right, it's pretty [LAUGH] easy. [LAUGH] All I'll say is it's so inventive and fun. It's directed by this guy Austin Vesly, who directed a lot of Chance's music videos. It feels to me like Tim Burton meets John Waters. It's A's infused. Chance is a werewolf in it. [UNKNOWN] Beats from Atlanta is in it. Chris Parnell is in it. I'm in it. And a bunch of great Chicago actors. It's so weird and I don't think you've seen anything like it. Joe Keery from Stranger Things too. So it's fun, it's weird, and I can't describe it. And everytime I try, I fall into this trap of like going, well but then the ghost, and then there's a corrupt mayor, and it's the mayor But the witches are there too, there are witches. So there's a lot going on, there's a lot going on, a lot of supernatural and, yeah, it's a lot. [MUSIC]