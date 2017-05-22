Skybuds have one advantage over Apple's AirPods

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Skybuds have one advantage over Apple's AirPodsThese likable, reliably performing totally wireless earphones have a noise-isolating design that helps keeps sound from leaking in while you listen.
Dozens of totally wireless earphones have arrived on the market, and these Skybuds, which retail for $200, are one of the better models available. Though they distinguish themselves, more from a performance standpoint, than a design standpoint. What I like about them is pretty simple. They actually work, and sound pretty decent, for this kind of headphone. They also maintained a reliable wireless connection, and work decently as a headset for making cell phone calls. Are they comfortable? Relatively speaking, yes, but they're not as comfortable as Apple's air pods. They did manage to stay in my ears securely, and their noise isolating design passively blocks a good amount of sound. You charge and store the buds in their companion battery case, and battery life is rated at four hours at moderate volume levels, and the case gives you an extra five charges. A free companion app allows you to update the firmware and there's a new pass through mode that makes the buds let in ambient noise. While their sound quality didn't blow me away, it was definitely a step up from what you get from cheaper totally wireless headphones. While I can't come up with a very compelling reason to buy these instead of the AirPods, over all I did like the SkyBuds. And think they are one of the better totally wireless buds out there right now. I'm David Carney for CNET.com. Thanks for watching.