Sirin Finney blockchain phone secures your bitcoin

A pop-out second screen is one of the features keeping your cryptocurrency safe.
The race is on for the first blockchain phone. The Sirin Finney is one of the leading phones designed to carry your virtual wallet in your pocket with your real wallet. And it's all thanks to this pop out second screen. [UNKNOWN] runs Android Oreo with a Twist. You can switch to a secure area of the software to run decentralized apps and access your bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. To guarantee your digital money is safe and your blockchain transactions are secure [MUSIC] The phone has a code wallet system separated from the rest of the phone software for a firewall. To access that cold wallet and approve any money changing hands, you slide open this second screen to authorize the transaction. The Finney will be the second phone from Sirin after the outrageously decadent Solarin phone went on sale for a cool. $16,000. The [UNKNOWN] Finney will cost a mere $1,000 in the crypto currency of your choice. For your money you do get a lot more than just crypto currency gimmicks. This is a high end phone encased in metal and guerilla glass, with a fingerprint sensor, 12 megapixel min camera, and 8 megapixel front camera for selfies. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 gig of RAM, and 128 gig of built-in storage. The six inch screen even keeps up to date with the latest trends, with an iPhone style notch at the top. We'll see a working version of the phone very soon, and it'll go on sale in November. Check out CNET. COM for more. [MUSIC]

